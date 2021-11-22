Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.7% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

