Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Holdings Boosted by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises about 4.5% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.68% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $21,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,219.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,486,000 after purchasing an additional 80,167 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,352,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 69,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 426,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $70.23 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $73.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

