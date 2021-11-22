Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,759 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $232.09 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $177.90 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.40.

