Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$8.17 on Monday. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$6.09 and a 12-month high of C$11.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$723.37 million and a P/E ratio of 15.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.6607848 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$10.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.36.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.