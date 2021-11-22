Short Interest in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Declines By 15.3%

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 14th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NYSE:TTC opened at $104.11 on Monday. Toro has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toro will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

