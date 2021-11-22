Short Interest in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Declines By 15.3%

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 14th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
NYSE:TTC opened at $104.11 on Monday. Toro has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.60.
Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toro will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.
TTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.
Toro Company Profile
The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.