Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RHHVF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of RHHVF opened at $396.95 on Friday. Roche has a 12-month low of $308.57 and a 12-month high of $411.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.81.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

