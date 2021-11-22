Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 173,348 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 80,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 61,435 shares during the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GHG opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $928.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.71.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

