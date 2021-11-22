Celer Network Trading Up 14.5% This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $842.18 million and approximately $793.44 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00225681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00087673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,060,211,958 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

