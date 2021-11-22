Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Receives €43.32 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.32 ($49.23).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

