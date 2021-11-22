BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the October 14th total of 218,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BLCT opened at $2.46 on Monday. BlueCity has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.

Get BlueCity alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlueCity by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 116,762 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlueCity in the first quarter worth $118,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueCity by 217.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueCity in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BlueCity in the third quarter worth $31,000. 11.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueCity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.