Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 435 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.