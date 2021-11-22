Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $48,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 77.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 382.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $881,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $152.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.88 and its 200 day moving average is $155.71. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.57 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

