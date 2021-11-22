Hikari Power Ltd Has $32.85 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 3.3% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $32,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $498.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $471.65 and a 200-day moving average of $469.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

