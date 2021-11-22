Hikari Power Ltd Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AMETEK by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,754 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AMETEK by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,262 shares of company stock worth $22,511,846. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.43.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $142.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $143.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

