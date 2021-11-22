Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stake Lifted by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.00. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

