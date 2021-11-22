Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

NYSE:FIS opened at $109.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.