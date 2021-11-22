Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $11.04 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,916,000 after buying an additional 222,981 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

