Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises about 1.2% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of IGF opened at $46.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.