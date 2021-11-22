Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.