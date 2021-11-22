Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.87. The stock has a market cap of $255.92 billion, a PE ratio of -43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

