Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 37,701 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 84.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,701 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $777,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $234.77 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.73 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.