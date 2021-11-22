Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock opened at $340.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.79. The stock has a market cap of $335.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.38 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,658 shares of company stock worth $67,541,787. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

