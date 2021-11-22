Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 91,297 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,522,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,297 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF comprises 1.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $40,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDP. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,781,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

