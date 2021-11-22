Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 104,593 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 870,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,593 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $23,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBDR. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 544.6% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 294,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 249,138 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 531,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 92,501 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 209,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 704,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $26.13 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $27.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53.

