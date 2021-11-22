Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Acquired by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.12% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 630,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 411,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,109 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

MSGS opened at $178.71 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.42. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,624.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

