AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $24.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.