Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 232.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,354 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $13,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at $2,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $4,150,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $460,200. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

