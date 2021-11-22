LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 540 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 31.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

Shares of PCAR opened at $86.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.