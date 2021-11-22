Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $69.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

