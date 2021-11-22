McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 560 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

ANTM opened at $415.21 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.26 and its 200 day moving average is $390.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

