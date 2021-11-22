Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $505,000 Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 145.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 38.1% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $129.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.93 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.94.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $389,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,996 shares of company stock worth $21,681,904 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

