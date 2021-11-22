Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX stock opened at $79.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.25.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

