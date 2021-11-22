Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 553.89%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.