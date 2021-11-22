Analysts Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Announce $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. UMB Financial posted earnings of $3.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $106,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,920 shares of company stock worth $782,273. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,560,000 after acquiring an additional 84,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after buying an additional 238,248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,200,000 after buying an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after buying an additional 311,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $106.23 on Friday. UMB Financial has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $107.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average is $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.