Analysts Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Announce $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. UMB Financial posted earnings of $3.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $106,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,920 shares of company stock worth $782,273. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,560,000 after acquiring an additional 84,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after buying an additional 238,248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,200,000 after buying an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after buying an additional 311,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $106.23 on Friday. UMB Financial has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $107.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average is $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.