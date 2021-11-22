Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives $54.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. DZ Bank raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $31.26 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

