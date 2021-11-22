Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $54.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,661,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after buying an additional 326,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 239,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 182,873 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 116,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $511.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.27%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 122.89%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

