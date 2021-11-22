PumaPay (PMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.14 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $591,328.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00225681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00087673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

