US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.05 million.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 1.17.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

