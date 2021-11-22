First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 120.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSMB. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 278.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

