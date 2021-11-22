Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Raised by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 832,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,358 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 3.9% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $95,000.

PGX stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

