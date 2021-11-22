Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) announced a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CER opened at GBX 874.50 ($11.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cerillion has a 1 year low of GBX 314.58 ($4.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 925 ($12.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £258.09 million and a P/E ratio of 60.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 814.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,335.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CER shares. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Cerillion from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cerillion from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

