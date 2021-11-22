Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Sells 120,065 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,065 shares during the period. SJW Group accounts for about 1.7% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $30,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,684,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,730,000 after buying an additional 90,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,068,000 after buying an additional 80,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $70.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

