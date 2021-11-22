The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $28,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

