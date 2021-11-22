Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) is LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s 9th Largest Position

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,054 shares during the period. Quidel makes up about 3.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $109,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Quidel by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Quidel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $152.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.20. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $265.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.37.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QDEL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.