Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,056 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.63.

DE opened at $346.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

