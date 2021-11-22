Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 3.31% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

PSR opened at $112.09 on Monday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $82.65 and a twelve month high of $113.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.62.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

