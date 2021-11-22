PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

