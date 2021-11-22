Family Legacy Inc. Buys 530 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $81.27 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

