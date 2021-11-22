Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes $548,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 95,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Constellation Brands by 16.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.13 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.64%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

