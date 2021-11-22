Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 11,700 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,602,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,829,000 after purchasing an additional 236,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,384,000 after acquiring an additional 201,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,640 shares of company stock valued at $19,895,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $299.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.81 and its 200-day moving average is $268.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.77 and a 1 year high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.10.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.